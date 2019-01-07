Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Roll Tide Wings Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Roll Tide Wings

Ingredients:

4 lb chicken wings

1 ½ C Louisiana style hot sauce

¾ C butter

1 C honey

¼ tspn McCormick garlic powder

1 tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper

½ tspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

2 C Flour

2 C Waffle Mix

4 C buttermilk or whole milk

Kosher salt

Coarse Black Pepper

Canola oil

Preparation:

Mix together flour and waffle mix. Season with Kosher salt and Coarse black pepper. Soak chicken wings in buttermilk for 15 minutes up to an hour.

Heat enough canola oil in a pan to completely cover wings that are put in the pan. Heat over medium-high heat.

While oil is heating, pull wings out of the liquid, simply dredge them in the flour/waffle mix mixture and lightly coat.

In a saucepan over medium heat, mix the hot sauce, butter honey, garlic, cayenne pepper, and coarse black pepper. Simmer about 10 minutes, until married and heated through.

While sauce is simmering, take dredged wings and fry in batches in the heated canola oil. When cooked through, cooked to the bone, place on a paper towel. Let drain for just a second, then into a big bowl. Pour sauce over wings and toss to coat.

Its National Championship night, have these both sweet and tangy wings with some bleu cheese dressing and fresh veggies! Or just as they are, either way, your “team” will be glad to come Back to the Table for these winners.