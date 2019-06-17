Starlight Theater Concert Series: Dear Marsha, Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Starlight Theater Concert Series:...

Each year, Amarillo Parks and Recreations puts on the Starlight Theater Concert Series to enjoy the summer. The series features a variety of bands, from western swing to classic rock to Texas country.

"Dear Marsha," is the headliner for the concert on Tuesday, June 18. The concert is at the Starlight Theater in Sam Houston Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free and the event is great for the whole family. There will be food trucks. You are asked to bring your own chair to enjoy this summer in the park.

Download Dear Marsha, at: store.cdbaby.com/cd/dearmarsha. You can listen on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, You Tube, Deezer, and most online streaming services. Learn more about Dear Marsha, by visiting these places:

Band Bio: dearmarsha.rocks/about_the_band/

Raina Bio: dearmarsha.rocks/about_raina/

Wendy Bio: dearmarsha.rocks/about_wendy/

