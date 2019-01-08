Young Cowboys Fan Writes Letter To Injured Player

A young Dallas Cowboys fan decided to send healing vibes to his favorite player who was hurt in Saturday's football game.

Luke McSwain's mother never mailed the touching get-well-soon letter to wide receiver Allen Hurns but when she posted it on social media, it quickly went viral.

Luke McSwain says, "I wanted to write him a letter to make him feel happy. I prayed four times for you. You will get way better shortly."

Much to Luke's delight, he received a facetime call from the injured Hurns.

Hurns told him he plans to send some of his trading cards for Luke to add to his collection.

