WT’s Athletics Director, Michael McBroom, speaks about recent cancellations

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In his first interview with us since the NCAA and Lone Star Conference canceled all Spring sports, West Texas A&M’s Michael McBroom explains the difficulties the university has faced in the last week. Watch the video above to see our coverage on West Texas A&M’s lack of activities during what is usually one of their busiest times of the school year.
In the video below you can see the entire 14-minute conversations with McBroom where we touch a variety of subjects including the revenue lost from losing the chance to host the NCAA Regional Basketball Tournament and what’s next for the university as a whole.
