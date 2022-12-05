Update (12:44 p.m.)

Officials with West Texas A&M University said that the event has been delayed until around 1:30 p.m.

Original Story:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –West Texas A&M University students, faculty, staff and community members will be able to welcome the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs Monday after they were recently crowned the 2022 NCAA Division II Volleyball National Champions.

According to a news release from the university, the team will arrive on the campus Monday afternoon, coming after they won the title Saturday. The community is expected to gather at the First United Bank Center at 12:45 p.m. Monday to welcome the team back to Canyon. The First United Bank Center is located on the university’s Canyon campus at 3301 Fourth Ave.

The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs defeated Concordia-St. Paul in four sets Saturday to win the 2022 NCAA Division II Volleyball National Champions. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the team finished the season with a 26-match win streak, finishing with a 33-4 record and an undefeated record in the Lone Star Conference.

According to previous reports, the Lady Buffs previously won the NCAA Division II Volleyball National Championship in 1997.