WT Men’s Basketball talks about their reaction to NCAA Tournament Cancellation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the NCAA canceling their annual tournament because of fears about spreading of the Coronavirus, we spoke with WT Men’s Basketball’s two senior guards, Eric Mosley and Jordan Collins, about their reactions to the cancellation of their potentially final NCAA Tournament.

Watch the video above to hear part of our conversations with Collins and Mosley.

