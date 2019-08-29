WT Football Tailgate Information for 2019

West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) invites and welcomes students, alumni, fans and guests to enjoy the Buffalo Block Party prior to all home football games at Buffalo Stadium. The Buffalo Block Party guidelines below are designed to ensure a safe, comfortable and fun experience for everyone involved. WTAMU reserves the right to revoke privileges of any person or group for a violation of these guidelines, University policy or of local, state and/or federal laws.

ADMINISTRATION

The Buffalo Block Party is under the supervision of the Department of Athletics, Buffalo Sports Properties serves as the Coordinators of the Buffalo Block Party.

Contact Info:

Christian Suthers William Roberts Collin Pitner

806-656-1354 432-290-4987 806-341-2507

CONDUCT & ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION

All persons attending the Buffalo Block Party events at WTAMU are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the pride and character of the University. Any individual acting in a disruptive, disrespectful or disorderly manner may be asked to leave the campus or may be subject to removal or arrest by law enforcement officers.

WTAMU students should also adhere to the student Code of Conduct. Violations of the Code of Conduct may result in additional disciplinary matters through the student judicial process.

WTAMU does not sanction the consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages by underage persons; nor does it sanction the violation of Federal, State or Local law.

Any person who exhibits unruly or disruptive behavior,who is clearly intoxicated or who is determined to be under the age of 21 and in possession of alcohol, will be subject to arrest and/or removal from the premises. Individuals who exhibit disruptive behavior and interfere with the rights of others by the use of loud, abusive language, music and or behavior, or who may prevent others from enjoying the Buffalo Block Party will be asked to cease and desist and may be directed to leave the premises if necessary.

Buffalo Block Party privileges for any individual or group may be temporarily or permanently suspended for inappropriate or offensive conduct.

APPROVED LOCATIONS FOR TAILGATING

Tailgating is permissible in designated areas only. A map can be located on page 6. Spaces must be reserved in advanced by contacting a member of Buffalo Sports Properties. All applicable fees are to be paid in full via cash, check or credit card within 10 business days of the reservation.

Buffalo Block Party (Campus Central/26thStreet).

● Spaces are 10′ x 20′

● Maximum of two (2) spaces may be reserved by a party.

● One (1) vehicle per space will be allowed in for set-up and drop-off on game day.

● Following drop off of equipment, Game Day parking will be located in Zone 14 & Zone 7 (Behind Buff Hall & Buffalo Courts). See Buffalo Block Party time schedule for requirements for this space

● Cost: $25 per game per space, $100 for a season reservation

● Total spaces available: 40

Timing

o 6 hours prior to kickoff: Gates will open for groups to drive in and drop off of supplies and equipment for all games excluding Homecoming (see Homecoming Schedule below for details)

o 5 hours prior to kickoff: Gates will close exception Homecoming (see Homecoming Schedule for Details). All vehicles used to drop off equipment and are not a part of the tailgate (exceptions: branded company vehicles, customized vehicles for tailgate etc.) must exit Buffalo Block Party upon dropping off of equipment.

o 4 hours prior to kickoff: The Buffalo Block Party will begin

o 30 minutes prior to kickoff: The Buffalo Block Party will end and all patrons will be asked to make their way to the stadium.

Bud Light Countdown 2 Kickoff Party Zone (Terrell Lawn – Campus Central/26thStreet).

● 3 Hours prior to kick off on game day, The WTAMU Alumni Association and the WTAMU Buffalo Club welcome members to enjoy complimentary food

● Beer and wine are available for purchase

● Seating, games and a great atmosphere to connect with friends and fellow alumni is available every home game

● Patrons will park in the lot of their choice and walk to the Bud Light Countdown 2 Kickoff Party Zone

● Cost: There will be free access for contributing members of the Alumni Association and/or Buffalo Club

● A $5 entry fee is required for non-members

Timing

o 3 hours prior to kickoff: The Bud Light Countdown 2 Kickoff Party will begin

o 30 minutes prior to kickoff: The Bud Light Countdown 2 Kickoff Party will end and all patrons will be asked to make their way to the stadium

Zone 7. Thunder Island Party Pad (Behind Buffalo Courts & Buff Hall).

● Host to large groups only

● Patrons will have parking for up to 30 vehicles around the Thunder Island Party Pad, the grass space will be the primary tailgate zone for tents, cooking and games.

● Available for all home games, except Homecoming

● Cost: $250 per game or $1000 for a season reservation

● Total spaces available: 1

Timing

o 6 hours prior to kickoff: The Thunder Island Party Pad may begin

o 30 minutes prior to kickoff: The Thunder Island Party Pad will end and all patrons will be asked to make their way to the stadium.

o Vehicles will be able to come and go as necessary.

RV & Campers. (Agricultural Special Event Parking).

● RVs and Campers may reserve space in this lot only.

● Hookups are not provided

● Access will be allowed beginning at 4 pm on Friday before home games

● A special permit is required for overnight parking and must be purchased prior to arrival through the University Police Department. (806-651-2300)

● All vehicles must be out of this lot by 10 am Sunday following game day

● Vehicles must be parked in this designated lot only for overnight stays

● Cost: $10 per game per space, or $50 for a season reservation

● Total spaces available: 12

Timing

o 4:00 pm the Friday before the home game: Access will be allowed beginning at this time

o 10:00 am Sunday: All vehicles must vacate the parking lot by this time

Homecoming Schedule

The Homecoming Parade will travel through the Buffalo Block Party Zone each year. In order to ensure the safety of patrons, parade participants and small children, time frames have been modified for the drop off of supplies and equipment. All tailgating outside of the Buffalo Block Party will stay as scheduled.

● Buffalo Block Party.

o 5 hours prior to kickoff: Gates will open for groups to drive in and drop off of supplies and equipment

o 4 hours prior to kickoff: Gates will close all vehicles used to drop off equipment and are not a part of the tailgate must exit Buffalo Block Party upon dropping off of equipment.

o 4 hours prior to kickoff: The Buffalo Block Party will begin

o 30 minutes prior to kickoff: The Buffalo Block Party will end and all patrons will be asked to make their way to the stadium.

RESERVATIONS

Made by 5:00 pm on the Friday before each home game by contacting a member of Buffalo Sports Properties.

Contact Info:

Christian Suthers William Roberts Collin Pitner

806-651-1402 432-290-4987 806-341-2507

ALCOHOL GUIDELINES

All participants must strictly adhere to the guidelines for alcohol consumption. Failure to do so may result in dismissal from campus or referral to law enforcement.

▪ In order to consume alcohol in approved alcohol zones on the campus of WTAMU, all guests 21 & over must receive an Age-Verified wristband. Wristbands are available at the ID Stand located in the Buffalo Block Party & the Bud Light Countdown 2 Kickoff Party.

▪ The possession and use of alcoholic beverages must be in compliance with all local, state, and federal laws, as well as West Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University System policies.

▪ You must be 21 years of age or older to consume or be in possession of alcohol.

▪ Alcohol consumption is only allowed in designated areas of Buffalo Block Party and the Bud Light Countdown to Kick Off Zone.

▪ Patrons may bring their own alcoholic beverages to approved areas. Kegs and/or glass bottles are strictly prohibited. There are no exceptions.

▪ Drinking games involving alcohol, (e.g. funnels, beer pong tables, etc.) or any other games deemed inappropriate by WTAMU are prohibited. Any drinking apparatus (e.g. funnels, beer hats, etc.) are also prohibited.

▪ If alcoholic beverages are present, tailgaters must also have an adequate amount of food and alternative beverages in the same location.

▪ Consumption of alcoholic beverages outside of approved alcohol zones is expressly prohibited and will result in expulsion from campus.

▪ The sale of alcohol by individuals, or providing alcohol to anyone other than your guests is prohibited.

▪ Providing unrestricted access to alcohol for your guests is prohibited. Guests who become intoxicated and create a disturbance will be referred to law enforcement and the host will be asked to close the party.

▪ Hosts are liable for the behavior and liabilities of their guests.

▪ Serving or providing alcohol to minors is a violation of state law and will be enforced on the WTAMU campus.

GENERAL GUIDELINES

Our general guidelines apply to all tailgating groups and should be followed by all who participate.

▪ Parking lot entrances and traffic lanes must remain clear at all times.

▪ Pets must be leashed at all times, and owners must clean up after their pets. Pets are not permitted inside WTAMU buildings.

▪ All trash and debris from tailgating activities must be cleaned up and disposed of in provided receptacles.

▪ No open pit fires are allowed. Charcoal and wood grills are allowed, but fires must be contained to the grill. Charcoal must remain in the grill or trailer, and cannot. be dumped in the tailgate area or parking lot.

▪ WTAMU does not take responsibility for any lost, stolen or damaged personal property. All tailgating spaces and/or personal items should be tended to at all times to prevent theft and damages.

▪ Organizations and individuals are prohibited from selling food, products or raffle tickets unless prior written approval is received from the Department of Athletics.

PROMOTIONAL GUIDELINES NON-APPROVED PROMOTION IS PROHIBITED & ENFORCED ON SITE

Promotion of a business, individual or organization (excluding registered student organizations and departments on the WT campus) is not permitted on the grounds of the West Texas A&M Campus. Promotion is defined as and not limited to: signage, banners, displays, grills, vehicles, tent design and color, branding, flags and distribution of materials and items. Anything with a company/business name, promoted individual name or organization name is deemed promotion. The above items are prohibited and are enforced on site for those that have purchased, visiting, borrowing or given tailgate spots. Vendors wishing to showcase their business OR host a business outing should contact Buffalo Sports Properties General Manager, csuthers@wtamu.edu or 806-651-1402 to secure corporate advertising packages that include a designated Corporate tailgating spot in the Buffalo Block Party Tailgate Area located on 26th Street.