CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Buffs were hoping to be taking on their second Division I opponent of the season this upcoming Saturday when they were scheduled to have a home game against Abilene Christian. Late last week, ACU decided to cancel the game because of several positive cases of COVID-19 among their team.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Hunter Hughes thoughts on the Buffs once again being on a bye week during this unique 2020 football season.