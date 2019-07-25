WT Baseball signs North Carolina State transfer, RHP Mathieu Gauthier

((PRESS RELEASE))

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M head baseball coach Matt Vanderburg has announced the addition of North Carolina State right hander Mathieu Gauthier for the 2020 campaign. Gauthier joins Kyle Moos, Carter Brown, Noah Bartlett, Mark Barillas, Garrett Cobb, Izaiah Madrid, Justin Zamora, Marcel Lacasse, Carson Burns, Tucker Knight, Brendon Woelfle and Brett Williams in the signing class.



Gauthier comes to Canyon following three seasons at North Carolina State where he made 34 total appearances with seven starts on the mound for the Wolfpack. The 6’1 right hander tossed 71.2 innings during his time in Raleigh with 62 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .270 with a pair of saves and a 1-1 overall record. The 2019 season saw Gauthier make seven appearances with one start (1-0) as he tossed 10.2 innings of work with 10 strikeouts to go along with a save against Elon where he yielded just one hit with a career-high six strikeouts in three innings of work.

The Candiac, Quebec product was the 454th ranked prep prospect by Perfect Game, he pitched for Team Canada in the 2015 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup in Osaka, Japan. Gauthier pitched internationally for Academie Baseball Canada/Canadian Junior National Team, the Atlanta Elite Roadrunners, the Patriotes Rive Sud, the Patriotes de Mortagne High and the Richmond Braves 16U National Mayers.



The Buffs finished their 2019 campaign with an overall record of 41-12 to set a new program record for victories in a single season, WT claimed their third Lone Star Conference Tournament Title in the last four seasons while making an appearance in the NCAA Division II Baseball Postseason for the sixth straight season.

