Wimbledon Glance: Williams back on court in Wimbledon semis

United States’ Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point against United States’ Alison Riske during a women’s quarterfinal match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Still looking for that 24th Grand Slam title, Serena Williams will first have to get through the semifinals at Wimbledon. The seven-time champion will be second on Centre Court against Barbora Strycova. Former No. 1 Simona Halep will face Elina Svitolina in the earlier match at the All England Club. Williams needs one more major title to equal the record set by Margaret Court. With 23, she already holds the professional-era record for Grand Slam singles titles, one more than Steffi Graf. Strycova and Svitolina will both be playing in the first major semifinal, while Halep will be trying to reach her fifth Grand Slam final.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S MEN’S QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 21 David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Roger Federer beat No. 8 Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Rafael Nadal beat Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2; No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut beat No. 26 Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

100 – Number of match wins for Roger Federer at Wimbledon, making him the first man to reach triple digits at a single Grand Slam tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t think we would have thought that Novak, me and Rafa, all of us, was going to be so solid, so dominant for so many years.” – Roger Federer on the continued success of the Big Three well into their 30s.

