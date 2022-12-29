AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallas Mavericks honored Dirk Nowitski on Christmas with a statue of his patented one-legged fadeaway shot. Two days passed and Luka Doncic respectfully took the torch to be the next baller from overseas to dominate for the Mavs.

Doncic not only adds Nowitski’s franchise single-game scoring record to his resume but also adds himself into elite company with a 60-point triple-double against the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller. Luka put up videogame numbers, raking in 60 points, and grabbing 21 rebs, all while dropping 10 dimes becoming the first player to reach at least 60-20-10 in an NBA game.

Doncic set career-highs in both points with 60 and rebs with 21, along with breaking Nowitzki’s franchise record of 53 pts making it the second 50 pt game in a five-day span.

Fantasy points are earned doing a number of things on the court such as scoring, making a 3pt shot, rebounding, assisting, stealing, and or blocking. You can also lose points for turnovers and gain extra points for a big game including a double-double or a triple-double.

Point +1 Pt Made 3pt Shot +0.5 Pts Rebound +1.25 Pts Assist +1.5 Pts Steal +2 Pts Block +2 Pts Turnover -0.5 Pts Double-Double{Max 1 Per Player: Points, Rebounds, Assists, Blocks, Steals} +1.5 Pts Triple-Double{Max 1 Per Player: Points, Rebounds, Assists, Blocks, Steals} +3 Pts via Draft Kings

This marks the second time in NBA history that a player has eclipsed this mark, previously James Harden was the lone 60-point triple-double record holder doing it with 11 fewer rebounds. This list contains the top ten fantasy point holders in the NBA since the 1950 season.

Luka has been accustomed to triple-doubles not too far from averaging a triple-double on the season averaging 33 pts, 8 rebs, and 8 ast. Doncic’s triple-double on Tuesday separates itself ranking him third all-time in fantasy points.