WFXR Sports Fastlane: Phoenix Recap, Atlanta Preview, Alba Colon Profile, Brehanna Daniels Profile, Testing of Next Gen Car and Modifieds

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports Racing Insider Sammy Eanes have the latest in NASCAR with the WFXR Sports Fastlane.

Tune in: WFXR Sports Fastlane streams live online on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m.

Jermaine and Sammy take a look back at Martin Truex Junior’s win at Phoenix. They also preview Sunday’s race in Atlanta.

With March being Women’s History month, Jermaine takes a look at a pair of women making their mark in the world of NASCAR. Hendrick Motorsports Alba Colon and pit crew member Brehanna Daniels are in the spotlight this week.

Plus, the Next Gen Car is being tested at Richmond by Bubba Wallace.

