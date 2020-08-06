West Texas High Comanches look to continue winning with new head coach

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas High Comanches have a new guy calling the shots, in head coach Zach Ramos.

Ramos had spent the previous two seasons in Tulia, serving as the Hornets head coach and Athletic Director.

Ramos seems to have landed in a fairly decent spot, considering the Comanches have only two district losses in the past three seasons. A lot of their success seems to stem from their pocket Hercules of a Quarterback, Avian Cruz.

Cruz has had an unprecedented high school career, putting up more than 2,600 yards passing and 33 passing touchdowns, as well as over 1,300 yards rushing and 51 rushing touchdowns. It is safe to say Cruz is the man Coach Ramos and is counting on come this Fall.

While Cruz’s numbers may seem amazing, the shifty Senior Q.B. is only looking to add to his accolades come this next season.

“To me, size doesn’t matter. I mean, I finished the District last year as the Offensive MVP at 5’6″, and I mean, I can do it again…I will do it again.”

While the Comanches are comfortable with their Senior Q.B. Cruz, it is hard to believe that they are as relaxed with the number of Seniors they had graduate this last May.

Coach Ramos will have to look toward the leadership of his senior quarterback to get younger players to step up and fill the void of those that have left.

Ramos and the Comanches will face their first test on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m. in Stinnett, against the Canadian Wildcats. You can view Coach Ramos’ and the Comanches season schedule by clicking here.

