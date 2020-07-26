West Texas A&M releases statement about Fall sports returning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One day after the Lone Star Conference announced their plan for all Fal sports for this upcoming school year, West Texas A&M explained their plans for this Fall. You can read the press release from Athletics Director Michael McBroom, below.

“West Texas A&M University intends to participate in athletics competition this fall in each of the sports we sponsor. We have been working diligently towards this end, including the implementation of new safety protocols for participants and fans. Circumstances can change and revisions to existing schedules should be anticipated, particularly in football. The situation is evolving, but it is our intent to proceed unless State of Texas, Texas A&M University System, local or university officials determine safety concerns are untenable.” – Michael McBroom | West Texas A&M Athletics Director

