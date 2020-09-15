Week 3 Player of the Week: Cornelius “Peanut” Landers, Pampa

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cornelius Landers out of Pampa, Tx has been special this season, and because of that he has been named Week 3’s myhighplains.com Player of the Week.

Watch the video above to get an in depth look at the Junior everyone in Pampa calls Peanut.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss