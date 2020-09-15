Week 3 Player of the Week: Cornelius “Peanut” Landers, Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cornelius Landers out of Pampa, Tx has been special this season, and because of that he has been named Week 3’s myhighplains.com Player of the Week.
Watch the video above to get an in depth look at the Junior everyone in Pampa calls Peanut.
