Waco PD joins Waco Eastern Little League on the softball field

WACO, Texas – You see them on the streets protecting and serving – and now they are out on the field playing a friendly game of softball with the Waco Eastern Little League!

The Waco Eastern Little League’s 2021 softball season was cut short due to the heavy amounts of rain – but on Thursday afternoon, they were able to play the game they love against Waco’s Men in Blue.

“This is the start. The inaugural community softball game between Eastern Little League and Waco PD. And we are extremely excited,” says event organizer Ashley Stone.

Stone got the idea of organizing the game after hearing the Waco Police Department played kickball with the kids. She says, “Why not softball?”

“I had the idea to contact Waco PD and ask if officers would come out here, and they gladly accepted the invitation,” says Stone.

Stone says she wanted to take this opportunity for the team to get to know their local law enforcement.

“I think it is very important that our children get to interact with officers in ways such as this,” says Stone.

The Waco police officers enjoy being able to take part in this game and show the kids a good time.

“It’s a great experience for us as officers, and as the police department. Any time that we can interact with the community in a positive situation, a situation where it’s not, you know, somebody’s worst day. We look forward to those. We try to take advantage of those whenever possible,” says Sgt. Troy Sandifer.

The Waco Eastern Little League family consists of youth players, t-ball players and baseball players all taking the field against officers from the Waco Police Department, and they have been waiting for this game for a while.