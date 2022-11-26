NEBRASKA (FOX 44) – Former Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s head coach, according to a statement from the university.

The statement from the Athletics Department says Nebraska has signed Rhule to an eight-year contract. Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history this Monday in Lincoln.

The university says Rhule has built an impressive coaching resume over the past 25 seasons with experience at both the collegiate and professional levels. He has served as a head coach for the past ten years – including seven seasons in the collegiate ranks and the past three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Alberts said Rhule’s success as the head coach at Temple and Baylor provides evidence of his ability to build a program and made him an “ideal fit” at Nebraska.

Rhule said it is “an honor to lead the Nebraska program and join the Lincoln community.” The university said he is excited to return to the college game and to have an opportunity to coach in the Big Ten Conference.

Rhule was named Baylor’s head coach beginning with the 2017 season. After one win in his first season, the Bears posted a 7-6 record a made a trip to the Texas Bowl in Rhule’s second year.

In his final season in Waco in 2019, Rhule guided Baylor to an 11-3 record, an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and a Sugar Bowl berth. Rhule was named the 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year and he became the first Power Five Coach to take a team from 11 losses to 11 wins within two seasons.

Rhule’s collegiate success provided him the opportunity to take over as the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2020. Rhule guided the Panthers to five wins in each of his first two seasons and coached Carolina for five games in 2022.

