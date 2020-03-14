UIL suspends all contests through March 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas UIL issued a statement today, that says all contests will be suspended starting March 16 through March 29.

Read the full statement from The UIL’s twitter page below.

Due to the statement from the UIL, Amarillo ISD is cancelling the 65th Annual Amarillo Relays Meet of Champions. Which was scheduled for March 24, March 26-28.

The first UIL cancellation domino fell yesterday when The UIL canceled The boys’ state basketball championship games.

Today, The UIL issued a statement canceling all contests through March 29. The suspension has left coaches from all over the state of Texas in disarray.

Watch the video below to hear part of our conversations with coaches from across West Texas about the suspension in play, and how it affects their teams.

