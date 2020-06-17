UIL lifts ban on Friday night live broadcasts of football games for 2020 season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University Interscholastic League (UIL) Executive Director Charles Breithaupt announced during Wednesday’s Legislative Council Meeting that they will lift the ban on live broadcasts of Texas high school football games on Friday night.

The major shift in the UIL’s stance is focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, giving all interested friends and family an opportunity to watch their local games and players.

“We know this, there will be many people who stay away because they’re fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizen”, Breithaupt said. “We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows the agreement between the two schools to broadcast the game either digitally, or on a linear product would exist just this year.”

Friday night has always been off limits to live broadcasts during the regular season. KBVO-TV has been broadcasting live Thursday night high school football regular season games since 2010.

The UIL allowed football teams to begin limited summer workouts on June 8 with safety and social distancing protocols in place.

More from MyHighPlains.com: