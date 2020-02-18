UIL Bi-District Girls’ High School Basketball Playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Watch the video above to see several highlights from games in our area on Monday. The complete list of scores involving High Plains teams is listed below.
6A:
Tascosa defeats El Paso Franklin, 63-27.
5A:
Amarillo High defeats Abilene Wylie, 72-39.
4A:
Canyon defeats Perryton, 62-20.
3A:
Bushland defeats Littlefield, 58-55.
Idalou defeats Canadian, 69-37.
2A:
Shallowater defeats Muleshoe, 77-33.
Clarendon defeats Stratford, 44-36.
Vega defeats Hale Center, 81-21.
Panhandle defeats Sunray, 61-21.
Wellington defeats WT High, 72-39.
Gruver defeats Memphis, 89-27.
Farwell defeats Lockney, 52-29.
1A:
White Deer defeats Booker, 58-35.
Happy defeats Kress, 68-22.
McLean defeats Follett, 56-39.