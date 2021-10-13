The Sod Poodles are one of 96 participating teams involved in a new Marvel Entertainment collaboration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that Minor League Baseball is collaborating with Marvel and all participating MiLB teams will host at least one Marvel Super Hero themed game as part of the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” campaign.

The Sod Poodles said participating teams will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on-field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game.

This is a three-year partnership with MiLB Marvel Entertainment.

The announcement was made at the “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry.

“MiLB’s new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation,” said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. “The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions.”

“Over the past few years, we have seen the fans of Minor League Baseball truly embrace Marvel-themed games, so having a nearly league-wide partnership will allow us to take creativity and storytelling to the next level,” said Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Entertainment’s Vice President, Product Development and Marketing – Brand, Franchise & Sports. “And it wouldn’t be Marvel if we did not have a few major surprises to unveil along the way!”

As part of the wide array of custom content it will create for the new initiative, Marvel will create a “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” comic book for MiLB fans that will be distributed in participating MiLB ballparks throughout the partnership. Co-branded merchandise and other surprises will be unveiled in 2022 said the Sod Poodles.