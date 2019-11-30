The Locker Room: Regional Semifinal Special Edition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) With 15 High Plains teams still alive in the Regional Semifinals, we decided to have a special edition of our weekly Locker Room show. Watch the video above to see highlights from most of our area games. Final scores from games with High Plains schools are listed below.

6A Division II:



Tascosa vs Flower Mound Marcus on Saturday at 3:00 PM in Wichita Falls.

5A Division II:

Lubbock Cooper defeats Randall, 58-14.

4A Division I:



Dumas defeats Decatur, 38-35.

3A Division I:



Brock defeats Bushland, 20-17, in overtime.

3A Division II:

Canadian defeats Cisco, 55-28.



Abernathy defeats Friona, 62-14.

2A Division I:

Post defeats WT High, 48-14.

2A Division II:



Stratford defeats Gruver, 25-6.



Wink defeats Vega, 28-21.



Wellington defeats Windthorst, 44-14.



Hamlin defeats Wheeler, 56-22.



1A Division I:



McLean defeats White Deer, 59-12.

1A Division II:



Motley County defeats Groom, 62-56.