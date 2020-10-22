The Latest: Werder Bremen player tests positive for virus

A fan wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus waits for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

German soccer club Werder Bremen says one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team’s training session has been canceled.

The club didn’t name the player. It says he is isolating at home and is not displaying symptoms.

Bremen says another player and a staff member were also ordered to isolate for 14 days by local health authorities as a precaution. The rest of the team will isolate until more coronavirus testing on Friday.

Bremen is in seventh place in the Bundesliga ahead of its home game against eight-place Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric missed last week’s loss to Borussia Dortmund following a positive test for the virus. He will also sit out a Europa League game against Red Star Belgrade.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports