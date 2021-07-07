The Latest: Denmark-England semifinal match starts

England’s players arrive for a pitch inspection prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

The European Championship semifinal match between England and Denmark has started at Wembley Stadium.

The winner will face Italy on Sunday in the final. That match will also take place at Wembley.

England captain Harry Kane gave counterpart Simon Kjaer an England jersey with the No. 10 on it before the match started. Christian Eriksen wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark but he is missing after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s opening match. He is recovering from the incident.

___

Denmark and England are warming up on the field at Wembley Stadium less than an hour before kickoff in the European Championship semifinals.

Denmark’s goalkeepers were the first ones out and Danish fans cheered them and waved red and white flags that were left out on their seats. England’s keepers ran out onto the field shortly after and then the full squads from both teams began their warmup routines.

___

Bukayo Saka has been recalled by England for the European Championship semifinal match against Denmark as a replacement for winger Jadon Sancho.

Saka missed England’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarterfinals because of a unspecified minor injury.

England was otherwise unchanged.

Denmark will field the same team that started the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

___

The England team has strolled onto the field at Wembley Stadium about 90 minutes before its European Championship semifinal match against Denmark.

The players came out wearing hoodies and tracksuits to the cheers of fans. The England band greeted them with a tune.

The winner will go on to play Italy in the final.

___

Fans have started coming into Wembley Stadium hours before the European Championship semifinal match between England and Denmark.

The winner of the match will play Italy in the final on Sunday.

The atmosphere was also building outside the stadium with fans lighting flares, kicking balls high into the air and singing chants like “I’m England Till I Die.” Denmark fans were in far fewer numbers and some were wearing Viking helmets and carrying Danish flags.

About 60,000 fans are expected for the match.

___

The mayor of Rome wants the Stadio Olimpico to be opened for fans to watch Italy in the European Championship final on the big screens.

Virginia Raggi posted a message on Twitter to the Italian Olympic committee the day after Italy beat Spain in a penalty shootout to reach Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium in London.

She suggests projecting the final on the screens at the stadium “with a reduced capacity to respect anti-COVID measures.”

The stadium hosted Italy’s three group matches and the quarterfinal match between England and Ukraine at Euro 2020.

___

The Danish soccer federation has invited 40 fans to fly to London on a chartered plane to watch the country’s national team face England in the European Championship semifinals.

Soccer fans from other countries have been prevented from attending matches at Wembley Stadium this week because of coronavirus restrictions in Britain.

The Danish federation says the lucky fans that were chosen to fly on the official delegation’s flight will be in a “bubble and have no contacts with others.”

The federation also says about 7,900 tickets for the match have been sold to Danes living in Britain and it has sent about 5,000 Danish flags to them “so Wembley will be as red and white as possible.”

Nearly 60,000 fans were at Wembley on Tuesday for Italy’s penalty shootout victory over Spain in the first semifinal match. A similar number is expected for the second.

___

Will it be England or will it be Denmark against Italy in the European Championship final?

The two teams will play in the second semifinal match at Wembley Stadium.

England has not lost a match nor conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will be playing in its national soccer stadium.

Denmark has lost two matches and lost its best player. Midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s opening match and had to be resuscitated on the field with a defibrillator. He’s now recovering at home but could attend the final.

This is the farthest Denmark has gotten at a major soccer tournament since winning the European Championship title in 1992.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at Wembley.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports