The Latest: Le Graët eyes restart with French cup finals

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The president of the French soccer federation wants the season to restart with the two domestic cup finals followed by remaining league games.

France is on lockdown until May 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The league is scheduled to restart on June 17 if the government allows it.

French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët says he hopes “to resume the season and try to go to the end.”

His new proposal is that the French Cup final be played either on June 13 or 20 with the League Cup final three days later and then the 10 league games.

Le Graët says “this proposal wasn’t challenged.”

___

The International Olympic Committee is allocating more than $25 million to cover extra athlete and team costs related to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games.

The IOC says an extra $15 million will go to a program helping 1,600 athletes from 185 less well-funded countries prepare for the games in 2021.

More than $10 million is available for national Olympic bodies to cover additional operational costs such as travel and accommodation for officials.

The money is being awarded through the Olympic Solidarity program. The program aims to help all 206 national Olympic teams and the refugee team send athletes to the games.

___

FIFA says advance payments of $500,000 are being sent to member associations to cover running costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the 211 member associations is entitled to $6 million from FIFA spread over the four-year World Cup cycle.

FIFA says the next instalment due in July will now be paid in the coming days along with other payments due from last year.

FIFA is easing some criteria required before being paid but the money is still subject to audit checks.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the soccer body has a duty “to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs.”

FIFA previously said it will make substantial sums from its $2.7 billion reserves available in an emergency fund.

___

The German Cup soccer final has been postponed indefinitely and will likely take place without fans.

The German soccer federation says the final will no longer be played on May 23 in Berlin as planned but it’s still sticking to a June 30 deadline to finish the season.

Federation president Fritz Keller says “it is extremely unfortunate that in all likelihood this special game will have to take place in a stadium without spectators.”

There are also no dates for the postponed semifinals. They were originally scheduled to be played earlier this week with champion Bayern Munich hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and fourth-division club Saarbrücken welcoming Bayer Leverkusen.

___

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says resuming soccer leagues should not come at the expense of people’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks are ongoing in leagues around the world as to when the season can restart. South Korea’s K-League will kick off on May 8 in empty stadiums. The Bundesliga in Germany is discussing playing again on May 9.

Lloris says “there’s so much at stake financially for clubs … But above all of that there is health.”

Lloris plays for Tottenham in the Premier League. The team has nine matches remaining this season.

Lloris says in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that “if we have to finish the league without fans then we will.”

But the World Cup champion adds that “soccer remains totally secondary given the current situation.”

___

The governing body of field hockey says it has extended the international Pro League seasons by one year to run through June 2021.

The nine men’s and nine women’s national teams were scheduled to play January-to-June annually.

Games in the 2020 season were stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany has yet to play in the women’s competition while leader Argentina has played eight of its 16 games.

The International Hockey Federation says the new time frame gives it the best chance “to deliver on broadcast and commercial partner agreements.”

The subsequent season will run from September 2021 to the following June.

___

England will try to reschedule its test series with the West Indies after announcing there will be no professional cricket played in the country until July 1 at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The inaugural season of The Hundred is due to start on July 17 and has not yet been canceled. The England and Wales Cricket Board has arranged a meeting for next week to discuss whether it can go ahead.

No domestic competitions have been scrapped for this year.

The ECB says the international season in England will now be played from July to the end of September. The three-test series against the West Indies that was due to start on June 4 has been postponed.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison says his organization is following advice from the government and health experts and that “our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play.”

___

