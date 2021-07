The Latest: Skupski, Krawczyk reach mixed doubles final

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany’s Angelique Kerber during the women’s singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Seventh-seeded Neal Skupski of Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States have reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon.

They rallied to beat John Peers of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 on No. 1 Court.

They will play British duo Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart on Sunday. Salisbury and Dart advanced on Friday by beating Czech veteran Kveta Peschke and Kevin Krawietz of Germany in three sets.

5:20 p.m.

The Centre Court crowd enjoyed a bit of royal and Hollywood glitz during the women’s final at Wimbledon.

Actor Tom Cruise caused a slight commotion during one changeover when he stood up to acknowledge applause from the crowd and allowed at least one young fan to take a selfie with him.

Prince William and his wife Kate were given an ovation when they took their seats before the match. Although when Kate later made her way onto the court alongside the Duke of Kent for the trophy presentation, stopping to talk to each of the ball kids along the way, one man yelled: ”Hurry up, Kate!”

Ash Barty beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets to win her first Wimbledon title.

While they were waiting for the trophy presentation, one man in the crowd drew a laugh by yelling ”Sweet Karolina!” — a reference to the song “Sweet Caroline” that has been played after England’s wins at the European Championship.

4:05 p.m

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her first Wimbledon title by beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

Barty used a fast start to seize the momentum against a shaky Pliskova and then overcame a wobble of her own to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead.

Barty served for the match at 6-5 in the second set but made several forehand errors to let Pliskova back in the match. The Australian then took a 3-0 lead in the third set and held serve the rest of the way.

It is Barty’s second Grand Slam title. She also won the 2019 French Open.

It was Pliskova’s second Grand Slam final. She was runner-up at the 2016 U.S Open.

3:25 p.m.

Karolina Pliskova won the second set of the women’s Wimbledon final against Ash Barty.

Pliskova came from a break down twice to win 7-6 (4) and level the match. Barty won the first set 6-3 after racing into a 4-0 lead.

Pliskova looked more settled in the second set although she gifted Barty a break for 6-5 after leading 40-0 in that game. But Barty then faltered when trying to serve out the match, missing three forehands.

Pliskova took a 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker and clinched it when Barty double-faulted.

2:35 p.m.

Ash Barty won the first set of the women’s Wimbledon final against Karolina Pliskova, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead.

Pliskova broke back at love in the next game, then dropped her serve again before breaking Barty for a second time. She finally held serve for the first time before Barty served out the set.

2:10 p.m.

The women’s Wimbledon final between top-ranked Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova is underway.

The match began with the retractable roof open on Centre Court even though rain was forecast for later.

Barty is looking for her second Grand Slam title and is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title.

Pliskova is a former No. 1-ranked player seeking her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the U.S. Open final in 2016.

Prince William and his wife Kate were in the Royal Box for the match.

2 p.m.

Prince William and his wife Kate are in the Royal Box for the women’s Wimbledon final.

The royal couple took their seats to a loud round of applause just before top-seeded Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova walked onto Centre Court for the final.

1:30 p.m.

There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

She is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.

Cicak was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. She also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

1 p.m.

Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon.

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday so it’s possible the match will be played with the retractable roof at Centre Court closed.

Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova.

Barty won the 2019 French Open.

Pliskova is a former No. 1-ranked player who is looking for her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the U.S. Open final in 2016.

Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals at Wimbledon and is trying to do something only three other women have done in the Open era, which began in 1968: win the championship at the All England Club while beating the top two seeded players along the way.

Barty eliminated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

James Keothavong will be the chair umpire for the final.

