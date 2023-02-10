GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day.

Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm Stadium. Obviously, Super Bowl LVII will take place inside.

“There’s a reason why we keep coming back to Arizona, and why we come to this site,” says Eric Finkelstein NFL Senior Director of Event Operations.

The site of Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLII in 2015. State Farm Stadium opened in 2006. it’s different from other NFL stadiums. It has both a retractable roof and a retractable field.

“The field goes in and out of the building every day. we put in a brand-new field, especially, we are on a grass field every year. and so this is going to be the first time it’s going to be used for a game right here.” says Eric Finkelstein.

It took two years to prepare this field for Super Bowl LVII with sod grown locally in Arizona.

“Every stadium is unique. every city is unique, you just have to adjust your plans to what the stadium gives you. we’re ready. this stadium is ready.” says Jon Barker NFL Senior Vice President of Global Event Production.

“We feel good. I use the term, even though it doesn’t make sense, ‘calm anxiety.” says Finkelstein.