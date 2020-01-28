Try this Smoky Joe Melt on Super Bowl Sunday

– 1 C shredded brisket – 4 strips jalapeno bacon – ½ ea onion, sliced thin – ½ C sliced mushrooms – 2 Tblspn Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive – 1 tspn chopped garlic – 4 slices jalapeno bread or bread of your choice – 3 Tblspn melted butter – 4 slices smoked gouda cheese, thin sliced – 1 C mayo – ½ C sour cream – 2 Tblspn Tulkoff horseradish – 1 Tblspn McCormick smoked paprika

Preparation:

1. Combine the mayo, sour cream and blend. Add the horseradish and smoked paprika. Mix well and refrigerate.

2. In a saute pan over medium-high heat add the Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil

3. Add the garlic let fragrance, then onions and let cook for 1-2 minutes until they begin to brown. Add the sliced mushrooms and saute all together for 2-3 minutes stirring frequently.

4. In a saute pan over medium-high heat melt 1 Tblspn butter. Place a slice of bread in the pan, top with a slice of smoked gouda, then ½ C cooked shredded brisket, then your onion and mushroom mixture. Top that with a dollop of your horsey sauce. Add another slice of smoked gouda and top with a slice of your bread.

5. Before flipping sandwich over, add 1 Tblspn of butter to the pan and melt then flip your sandwich.

6. Let toast 1-2 minutes and remove to a cutting board. Slice it in half or if you are serving a bunch of folks at your table cut it in quarters.