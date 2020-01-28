Try this Smoky Joe Melt on Super Bowl Sunday

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This is a great sandwich for the Big Game. Watch Chef Bud Anderson’s set by step guide, and grab the full recipe below.

Ingredients:

– 1 C shredded brisket
– 4 strips jalapeno bacon
– ½ ea onion, sliced thin
– ½ C sliced mushrooms
– 2 Tblspn Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive
– 1 tspn chopped garlic
– 4 slices jalapeno bread or bread of your choice
– 3 Tblspn melted butter
– 4 slices smoked gouda cheese, thin sliced
– 1 C mayo
– ½ C sour cream
– 2 Tblspn Tulkoff horseradish
– 1 Tblspn McCormick smoked paprika

Preparation:

1. Combine the mayo, sour cream and blend. Add the horseradish and smoked paprika. Mix well and refrigerate.

2. In a saute pan over medium-high heat add the Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil

3. Add the garlic let fragrance, then onions and let cook for 1-2 minutes until they begin to brown. Add the sliced mushrooms and saute all together for 2-3 minutes stirring frequently.

4. In a saute pan over medium-high heat melt 1 Tblspn butter. Place a slice of bread in the pan, top with a slice of smoked gouda, then ½ C cooked shredded brisket, then your onion and mushroom mixture. Top that with a dollop of your horsey sauce. Add another slice of smoked gouda and top with a slice of your bread.

5. Before flipping sandwich over, add 1 Tblspn of butter to the pan and melt then flip your sandwich.

6. Let toast 1-2 minutes and remove to a cutting board. Slice it in half or if you are serving a bunch of folks at your table cut it in quarters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss