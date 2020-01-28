Try this Smoky Joe Melt on Super Bowl Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This is a great sandwich for the Big Game. Watch Chef Bud Anderson’s set by step guide, and grab the full recipe below.
Ingredients:
– 1 C shredded brisket
– 4 strips jalapeno bacon
– ½ ea onion, sliced thin
– ½ C sliced mushrooms
– 2 Tblspn Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive
– 1 tspn chopped garlic
– 4 slices jalapeno bread or bread of your choice
– 3 Tblspn melted butter
– 4 slices smoked gouda cheese, thin sliced
– 1 C mayo
– ½ C sour cream
– 2 Tblspn Tulkoff horseradish
– 1 Tblspn McCormick smoked paprika
Preparation:
1. Combine the mayo, sour cream and blend. Add the horseradish and smoked paprika. Mix well and refrigerate.
2. In a saute pan over medium-high heat add the Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil
3. Add the garlic let fragrance, then onions and let cook for 1-2 minutes until they begin to brown. Add the sliced mushrooms and saute all together for 2-3 minutes stirring frequently.
4. In a saute pan over medium-high heat melt 1 Tblspn butter. Place a slice of bread in the pan, top with a slice of smoked gouda, then ½ C cooked shredded brisket, then your onion and mushroom mixture. Top that with a dollop of your horsey sauce. Add another slice of smoked gouda and top with a slice of your bread.
5. Before flipping sandwich over, add 1 Tblspn of butter to the pan and melt then flip your sandwich.
6. Let toast 1-2 minutes and remove to a cutting board. Slice it in half or if you are serving a bunch of folks at your table cut it in quarters.