– 12 oz 1855 Strip Steak – 4 Tblspn butter – ½ C red onion, sliced into half circles – ½ C pickled cherry peppers, sliced – 1 C portabellini mushrooms, sliced thin – 2 Tblspn Sweet Baby Rays Mango Habanero Sauce – 2 Tblspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic – ¼ C mayo – 2 ea hoagie buns, ends trimmed, split horizontally – 4 slices cheddar cheese – 1 C Arugula, in Chipotle Olive oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive

Preparation

1. In a medium bowl mash the garlic into a paste with the bottom of a spoon. Fold into the mayo and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Set in refrigerator, up to overnight.

2. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Brush or oil grates

3. Season 1855 strip generously with kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper. Let sit 5-10 minutes. Place on heated grill and grill 3-4 minutes per side to medium rare-medium. Place on a platter and let rest.

4. In a saute pan over medium heat melt 2 Tblspn butter, when melted and lightly browned add the red onion and caramelize 4-8 minutes. Add peppers and mushrooms cook until they begin to tender, flipping frequently. Add the Mango Habanero sauce, simmer to glaze the veggies. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

5. Lightly butter the roll and lightly toast in a saute pan. When toasted, spread the toasted sides with the garlic mayo. Top with cheddar cheese, and place in the oven to melt the cheese.

6. Slice the strip steak into thin slices. Transfer the bread with melted cheese to a serving platter. Arrange the sliced strip steak atop the bread. Distribute the sautéed veggies over the sliced steak. Top the veggies with the dressed arugula.