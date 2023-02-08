AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What could be more exciting than watching the Super Bowl with friends and families as they gather together to often root for a default team? The much-anticipated halftime show!

The halftime show is a major staple of Super Bowl Sunday and there have been some legendary performances that rocked the stadium. Whether it’s the industry statues of the musician or the teams that were playing in the big game, some artists drew more eyes into their 12-15 minute set than others.

Here’s a list of the most-watched halftime shows of all time:

10. Maroon 5 — 98.2 million viewers

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In 2019 at Super Bowl LIII, Maroon 5 brought the rock concert vibes to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The band performed their hit songs, “Girls Like You,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “Sugar” among others. Maroon 5 went on to welcome special guests Travis Scott, Big Boi, and the Georgia State University Marching Band just to add more energy to an already rambunctious crowd.

Watch the full performance here.

9. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — 104 million viewers

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Not one but two explosive artists brought the house down at Super Bowl LIV in 2020 when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira went on-stage and infused their signature Latin styles together to create a jaw-dropping show.

Shakira opened the show with her hit songs “She Wolf,” “Empire,” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” while J-Lo performed her hits “Jenny from the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight,” and “On the Floor.” The performance was not short of special guests which included Baby Bunny, J. Balvin, and Lopez’s daughter.

Watch the full performance here.

8. Justin Timberlake — 106.6 million viewers

Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Eyes were clearly glued to the screen when Justin Timberlake took the stage at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

The pop star performed a few of his hits including “Sexy Back,” “Cry Me a River,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” along with a Prince tribute as he performed “I Would Die 4 U” in remembrance of the legendary artist.

Watch the full performance here.

7. Beyoncé — 110.8 million viewers

Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

You know the Super Bowl stage is a massive deal when one of the biggest pop divas, Beyoncé, only reached the No. 7 spot on most-watched performances at the Super Bowl.

Beyoncé slayed the stadium as she performed her greatest hits “Run The World (Girls)”, “Love On Top,” and “Halo” before reuniting with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child to perform “Bootylicious,” “Independent Women Part I” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

The costumes and hair alone were enough to bring in major viewership.

Watch the full performance here.

6. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar — 112 million viewers

(L-R) Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI in 2022 brought some of the biggest names in hip-hop together to get the crowd hyped up. The uber-talented collaboration between Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar made the perfect generational noise.

Mary J. Blige performed her hits “Family Affair,” and “No More Drama,” while Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performed “The Next Chapter” and “California Love.” Eminem brought his famous style to the stage while performing his hit “Lose Yourself” along with “Forgot About Dre” with Kendrick Lamar.

If that was not enough excitement for one show, 50 Cent showed up to perform his hit “In Da Club,” and then went on to perform “Still D.R.E.” with the five featured artists.

Watch the full performance here.

5. Madonna — 114 million

Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The legendary artist that is Madonna caused a massive wave throughout the stadium at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 as she took viewers on a ride using a Rolodex of her greatest hits throughout the generations.

Madonna performed her epic hit “Vogue,” then went on to welcome LMFAO who performed a mash-up of both their hits including “Music,” “Party Rock Anthem,” and “Sexy and I Know It.”

In addition, guest performers included Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. along with Cee Lo Green who sang “Open Your Heart,” “Express Yourself,” and “Like a Prayer” with the legendary songstress.

Watch the full performance here.

4. Bruno Mars — 115.3 million viewers

Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bruno Mars proved that his blend of retro funk, soul, disco, and R&B music was perfect for the halftime show as fans got down to his beat at Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

Mars brought major energy when he performed his hit songs “Billionaire” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure” “Runaway Baby,” and “Just the Way You Are.” Mars added Red Hot Chili Peppers to the stage as they sang “Give It Away,” which was coupled with hard-core rock passion that made for an extraordinary performance.

Watch the full performance here.

3. Coldplay — 115.5 million viewers

Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Lights guided viewers straight to the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016 when Coldplay performed some of their greatest hits for a packed stadium.

The band performed “Yellow,” “Paradise,” “Viva la Vida,” “Adventure of a Lifetime,” and “Clocks.” The crowd received more than expected as special guests included a return of Beyoncé and Bruno Mars who joined Coldplay to perform “Fix You” and “Up & Up.”

In addition, Mark Ronson, Gustavo Dudamel, and the University of California Marching Band and Youth Orchestra L.A made guest appearances.

Watch the full performance here.

2. Lady Gaga — 117.5 million viewers

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The audience expected nothing less than explosive when it was announced that Lady Gaga would be performing at Super Bowl LI in 2017. Between her eccentric wardrobe and theatrical ideas, Gaga did not disappoint.

Lady Gaga performed a combination of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” and “Just Dance.”

Let’s not forget the viral memes and remix videos that were made of Gaga flying through the air as she entered the stadium.

Watch the full performance here.

1. Katy Perry — 118.5 million viewers

Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

When Katy Perry took the stage in 2015 at Super Bowl XLIX, the audience proved to “Roar” with excitement as Perry performed with dancing sharks and bright colors that created a “Teenage Dream.”

Perry performed her hit songs including “Dark Horse,” “California Gurls,” and “Fireworks,” and went on to welcome special guests Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot, and the Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band.

Perry’s performance tops the list as the No. 1 most-watched performance in Super Bowl halftime show history.

Watch the full performance here.