AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Big Game is amongst us and many are excited to see the battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Football fans won’t be the only people watching the Big game there will also be individuals tuned in for the Puppy Bowl, the Rihanna halftime show, and the infamous commercials ads.

Commercial ads during the Super Bowl are infamous because of their relatability, pop culture permeation, ability to push boundaries, and to emotionally grab viewers’ connecting them to a product. As a result, The Big Game commercials have become a staple of the Super Bowl tradition, companies aiming to drive their message home through other ad buys in addition to their commercials.

Super Bowl ads have been a part of the Big game since the first Super Bowl in 1966, companies recognized early that the airtime is a major opportunity to reach millions of viewers in one night. Commercial spots for the first Super Bowl were 30 seconds long and were sold for $37,000 to be seen by nearly 25 million viewers. Today according to Statista, advertisers will have to pay an average of $6.5 million to air a 30-second-long commercial during the Super Bowl.

Companies not only take advantage of the 30-second Super Bowl ad spot but also the before and after of a Super Bowl, so they employ various marketing strategies and tools to master the pillars of this three-act play.

Here’s a list of some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, MyHighPlains staff also gives their favorite Super Bowl ads of all time.

“Hey Kid, Catch!” from Coca-Cola in (1979)

KAMR Staff favorite: John Harris

This Coca-Cola commercial starts with a kid played by Tommy Okon, running after a limping “Mean” Joe Greene as he walks to the locker room with an injury sustained from a football game. The kid offers Greene help and he declines, the kid goes on to tell Greene that he still thinks he is the best and offers him his bottle of Coke. Greene accepts the Coke, finishes the Coke and turns back to the boy, and says “Hey, kid… catch,” tossing his jersey to the surprised boy who happily says “Wow! Thanks, Mean Joe!”, Greene casts a smile toward the boy before continuing to the locker room.

Volkswagen’s “The Force” (2011)

KAMR Staff favorite: Dailyn Wells

Volkswagen after a 10-year hiatus of no Super Bowl ads returned in 2011 with “The Force” for the 2012 Volkswagen Passat. This commercial features a young Max Page fully decked out in Darth Vader gear attempting to use “the force” on a washing machine and clothes dryer, along with trying to wake the dog and move a doll. After Page’s unsuccessful attempts of using “the force,” he is saddened until he sees another opportunity of discovering the power of the force. His dad returns home driving a 2012 Passat park and enters the home. Page runs outside and attempts the force to start the car and is surprised that it actually worked thanks to his dad starting the car from the remote control.

Budweiser’s “Whassup?” (2000)

Budweiser started this Super Bowl ad with a guy watching the game with a Budweiser who gets a call from a guy doing the same action exchanging the line of “watchin’ the game, havin’ a Bud.” A group of friends phones each other while watching a sports game, with the dialogue centered around yells of “whassup?” while all holding or drinking a Budweiser.

E Trade’s “Monkey” (2000)

This ad features the ETrade monkey dancing next to two men in flannel shirts to “La Cucaracha.” The monkey dances around in his E*Trade branded t-shirt until the song finishes and text appears on the screen as a punchline.

“Well, we just wasted $2,000,000…What are you doing with your money?” reads the company’s tagline.

Snickers’ “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” (2010)

KAMR Staff favorite: Ny Lynn Nichols

This Snickers ad is centered around their tagline “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” adding You’re more than just “not yourself.” You’re Betty White. The ad starts with a group of guys playing football with Betty White. White is thrown the ball and immediately brutally tackled in mud. Approaching the huddle, her teammates critique her “poor” performance by saying “You’re playing like Betty White out there,” to which the White replies, “That’s not what your girlfriend says!”

At that point, a woman jogs onto the field to encourage White to “eat a Snickers.” It takes only one bite for White to transform back into Mike, ready to get back into the game.

Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010)

This Old Spice ad features Mustafa reciting a monologue about how anything is possible if a man uses Old Spice. As Mustafa continues on about Old Spice without breaking eye contact, he transitions from the bathroom to a sailboat to riding a horse on the beach. The commercial comes to a close zooming out to see Mustafa on a horse and saying “I’m on a horse.”

E*Trade Baby (2008)

E*Trade introduced an unlikely spokesperson for a financial services corporation: a baby. But in the many advertisements that followed his on-air debut during Super Bowl XLII, the E*Trade baby, voiced by comedian Pete Holmes, proved he could handle his money and investments thanks to the company’s help. In this 2013 commercial shared by the Wall Street Journal, the econ genius infant describes how E*Trade can help manage your 401(k).

Doritos “Break Room Ostritch” (2014)

KAMR Staff favorite: Angel Oliva

This ad begins with two co-workers, one being an ostrich, getting interrogated about someone eating all the Doritos in the breakroom. The ad cuts to a memory of both coworkers where the ostrich observes his co-worker eating all the Doritos. The ad then cuts back to the present and the guilty co-worker burst out “obviously it was the ostrich right?”, leading to the ostrich responding in aw.

Budweiser “Puppy Love” (2014)

KAMR Staff favorite: Jackie Kingston

We’ve all heard the story: Puppy meets Clydesdale. Puppy and Clydesdale become acquainted. Clydesdale and Puppy fall in love. Maybe not, but that’s exactly what happens in Budweiser’s ‘Puppy Love’ Super Bowl XLVII commercial. The Mill collaborated with Anomaly to bring all of the cuteness together.

You may recall actor Don Jeanes from the heartwarming “Brotherhood” commercial from 2013. He’s back, along with man’s best friend and the iconic Clydesdales, to pull at our heartstrings once more.

Apple’s “1984” (1984)

This Apple ad begins with a line of prisoners marching in sync heading to a room full of seated prisoners. The room full of seated prisoners is captivated by a screen telling them the plans for the future. All the while a woman is running past marching prisoners with a sledgehammer on her way to the room full of seated prisoners. The woman arrives in the room full of seated prisoners and throws the sledgehammer at the talking screen just before it says “We shall prevail!” Then boomed! The destruction of the screen frees the minds of the prisoners watching as light returns to their faces. With 8 seconds left in the 60-minute ad, a narrator concludes by mentioning “Macintosh” accompanied by scrolling black text that reads: “On January 24th, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you’ll see why 1984 won’t be like 1984.”

McDonald’s “The Showdown” (1993)

Two basketball greats–Larry Bird and Michael Jordan–compete in an increasingly wild game of h-o-r-s-e, all for a Big Mac and fries. McDonald’s was still capitalizing on the ad a decade later, with a remake starring NFL quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and Joe Flacco.

Budweiser’s “Frogs” (1995)

The commercial began with a scene of a swamp at nighttime, and a close-up of “Bud” rhythmically croaking his name, later “Weis” and “Er” join in. They croak rather randomly for about ten seconds until Bud, Weis, and Er begin croaking in sequence, thus forming the Budweiser name. Their croaking becomes quicker as the camera pulls back to show a bar with a large neon Budweiser sign glowing in the night.

Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef” (1984)

The test of a truly iconic commercial is whether or not people use the catchphrase years later — even when it is completely removed from its original context. This 1984 commercial, which depicted three elderly women criticizing a competitor’s burger for its too-big bun and too-paltry meat patty, captured the zeitgeist and made Clara Peller, the actress who delivered the line, a star.

Sobe Life Water “Thrillicious” (2008)

KAMR Staff favorite: David Gay

SoBe aired this commercial during the 2008 Super Bowl in which a red lizard steals a sip of Life Water from Naomi Campbell and transforms into a zombie. They perform the famous “Thriller” dance to Michael Jackson’s song, joined by more lizards.

Celebrating NFL “The 100-year Game”

KAMR Staff favorite: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

The commercial opens with a black-tie dinner to commemorate the NFL’s upcoming 100th season but quickly devolves into a banquet-hall brawl when a golden football from atop a multi-tiered cake falls off and hits the floor. Soon, the all-star cast which includes six generations of NFL players will be throwing, catching, intercepting, and recovering the hot-potato football.

Doritos “Goat 4 Sale“

KAMR Staff favorite: Maria Pasillas

This Doritos ad begins with a man walking and eating a bag of Doritos. During this, he walks past a wounded man attempting to sell a goat that happens to also be eating Doritos. The man observes that the goat loves Doritos and buys the goat taking him back to a closet full of Doritos. The man enjoyed the goat until he realized there weren’t enough Doitos for the both of them so he attempts to hide all the Doritos in his room. The goat heads towards the closet to find that all the Doritos are gone. The goat screams and breaks things before heading to the man’s room where he finds all the Doritos and the man creating a goat for sale sign. The ad ends with the goat closing the door and the man screaming in pain.