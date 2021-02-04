Medical experts warn COVID-19 cases will rise after Super Bowl

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in the Tampa area warn people need to keep their guard up amind the coronavirus pandemic.

“We anticipate this will pick back up after the game next week,” Emergency Management Official Tim Dudley says they’re preparing for testing numbers to pick up again after the Super Bowl.



During the meeting officials also warned it could be weeks before the county receives more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“As much as I would like to take a deep breath and say we’re on the other side of this, we’re not there yet,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp.

“We expect to see cases going going up,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, Associate Dean and Professor of Public Health and Medicine at USF Morsani College of Medicine.

Dr. Wolfson says between people attending events, and holding their own super bowl parties it’s inevitable.



“If you’re going to be outside just by yourself and you’re walking and there’s nobody there that’s fine, but if you approach crowds and gatherings, that’s where the risk is because the stuff hangs in the air, both inside and out,” said Dr. Wolfson.

Code enforcement efforts will ramp up starting Wednesday evening. Officers will be enforcing the mask ordinance, including outside.