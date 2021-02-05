Jason Britsch makes chipotle onion dip for a game day snack

Ingredients:

16 Oz Sour Cream

7 Oz chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

A packet of onion recipe soup and dip mix

Tortilla chips

Bowl

Instructions:

Cut up the chipotle peppers into about a half inch pieces (seeds sauce and all) may want to add more or less depending on how spicy you want it.

Combine the rest of the ingredients together in a bowl and refrigerate for an hour or so then enjoy!