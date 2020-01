MIAMI (Nexstar) - When Chicago Bears great Jimbo Covert hangs out with WGN sportscaster Jarrett Payton, the conversation quickly turns to their beloved team's glory days. And Payton continues to learn more about his legendary father.

On Thursday's Big Game Bound, Payton discovered his father, NFL All-100 running back Walter Payton, once gifted Covert a shotgun with a custom inscription of the offensive tackle's name.