COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Super Bowl Sunday is officially Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio and Ohio’s first lady Fran DeWine is helping the Buckeye state get ready for the big game with two Cincinnati-style chicken wing recipes.

The first lady provided this recipe card in a release, outlining how to make Grippo’s Chicken Wings and Montgomery Inn Barbeque Wings. Grippo’s, she explains on the card, “are the Cinci BBQ potato chips that all Cincinnatians love!” The Mongomery Inn is a popular Cincinnati restaurant best known for its barbecue ribs.

Mrs. DeWine also posted a YouTube video promoting her chicken wing recipes, urging viewers to, “Enjoy some wings and let’s win!”

Sharing recipes with Ohio isn’t new for the first lady; she has previously shared how to make Fish Florentine and brownies. Her official website notes, “the First Lady seeks to share her love of cooking with Ohio’s young people,” as part of her service to Ohio.