Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton on bouncing back next season, Chiefs-49ers matchup

MIAMI, Fla. — When it comes to high powered offenses, T.Y. Hilton knows a thing or two.

The star wide receiver for Indianapolis Colts and former Florida Atlantic Owl joined Big Game Bound Friday afternoon live on Radio Row in Miami Beach to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Will the Kansas City defense be able to withstand the wear and tear of the 49er ground game? Can the San Francisco defense limit Patrick Mahomes and the aerial attack of the Chiefs?

