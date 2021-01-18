Bucs with BA: Arians sets stage for Buccaneers-Packers showdown in NFC Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the NFC Championship game on Sunday night with a stunning 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas on Monday for their weekly exclusive “Bucs with B.A.” conversation.

It did not take long for coaches and players to turn the page toward this Sunday’s conference title game against the Green Bay Packers. Even during the postgame locker room celebration, players were ready to look ahead to another test.

“The players get 24 hours to celebrate,” Arians said. “The coaches get about six hours.”

The Bucs defense will need another strong effort to slow down a Packers team that has surged ever since losing to the Bucs last October. It was a 38-10 blowout in a rare subpar performance by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Against the Saints, the Bucs produced four turnovers. Three of them were interceptions off Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Bucs offense turned Saints turnovers into 21 points and sealed the game with an interception by safety Mike Edwards.

The Bucs enter this week as 3.5 point underdogs, but it is the Packers that can claim revenge as a motivating factor to get past the Bucs and reach Super Bowl LV in Tampa.