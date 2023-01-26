From left to right: Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts/photos via AP

INDIANAPOLIS – It started with 32 teams.

Now we’re down to four for this weekend’s conference championship games, with Sunday’s winners being “Big Game Bound.”

The 49ers and Eagles kick off first for the NFC title at 3 p.m. ET, with the Bengals and Chiefs vying for the AFC crown at 6:30 p.m. ET.

All four conference finalists have at least 14 wins, including the playoffs, for the first time ever. The four starting quarterbacks have the youngest average age (25 years, 98 days) since conference championships began in 1970.

KRON’s Kate Rooney break down the NFC matchup with host Chris Hagan on this week’s “Big Game Bound,” while WDAF’s Rob Collins joins the show to talk about the AFC game.

Former Titans running back Jarrett Payton also gives his picks for Sunday’s doubleheader after picking all four winners last week.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET and will have a special edition from Radio Row every day at 1 p.m. during Super Bowl week.