MILLINGTON, Tenn. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, an Amarillo native and Highland Park High School graduate will be among the three tactical squadrons set to conduct a unified flyover during the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Rhiannon Sellinger of Amarillo will be one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Electronic Attack Squadron 129, according to the Navy press release. The flyover formation is expected to include:

Two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122;

One F-35C Lightning II from “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147; and

One EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Sellinger grew up in Amarillo and graduated from Highland Park High School in 2015, according to the release, and has been working in the Navy for seven years. Currently, Sellinger has served as an aviation electricians’ mate.

Sellinger noted that having joined right out of high school, the Navy has fostered motivation and a good work ethic. While Sellinger joined the Navy to experience new things and serve the country, the Navy release noted that similar values and skills to those found in Amarillo are important to succeed in the military.

“I grew up in a large family that values connection and quality time,” said Sellinger. “This provided me the tools to build genuine friendships with people from around the world that I met because of the Navy.”

As noted in previous reports, the Navy’s flyover of State Farm Stadium is expected to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service. Country music star Chris Stapleton is set to sing the national anthem, with Oscar winner Troy Kotsur expected to perform the song in American sign language. Further, R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”