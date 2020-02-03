A quiet place to enjoy the Big Game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is the biggest sporting event of the year and thousands of people in the area spent their afternoons watching the big game.

The food, the drinks and the quiet. It may not be your typical super bowl watch party atmosphere but Assistant Manager, Austin Stelter, of Teddy Jacks said that is what his customers are counting on.

“It is more quiet not so much of a big crowd but the games on they can still watch it,” Stelter stated.

According to Stelter, for some watching the big game with a large crowd just isn’t their scene. The restaurant often gets people looking for a quieter place to enjoy a meal and watch the game.

“I know last year we had a few people stumble upon it. didn’t realize we were actually showing the game an doing all of that,” Stelter stated.

However, a quiet place to see the game is not all they have to offer.

“Food wise, we started a brand new menu item we now have chicken wings, we have buffalo strips, we have a buffalo chicken sandwich, and our brick oven pizza and we even added onto those. We have a bacon cheeseburger pizza that’s really taken off so far,” Stelter said.

