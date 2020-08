LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Head Coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders Football Team, Matt Wells, spoke about two incoming freshmen from the Amarillo-area and their development so far. LB Moore is a defensive end from Tascosa who was looked at as a leader of the Rebels’ defense the past couple of seasons. John Holcomb is an athletic Tight End out of Wellington who coach Wells says can, “Flat out run”.

Watch the video above to see coach Wells talk about Holcomb and Moore.