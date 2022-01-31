AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with HODGETOWN announced Monday that the “Red Dirt Rivalry” will return to Amarillo April 12, with the Texas Tech Red Raiders facing the Oklahoma Sooners in Amarillo.

According to a news release from officials at the ballpark, this is the second edition of this rivalry non-conference game between the two games. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 12 at Hodgetown, located at 715 S Buchanan. This comes after the Red Raiders defeated the Sooners 14-4 in Amarillo last season.

“We are very excited to host the ‘Red Dirt Rivalry’ for a second year here at HODGETOWN,” Tony Ensor, the president and general manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, said in the release. “Amarillo has plenty of Texas Tech and Oklahoma fans right here in our backyard and we could not imagine a better venue than HODGETOWN to host these two premier college baseball programs. We are excited to partner with Amarillo National Bank and the two universities to put on a tremendous event for our fans and community.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. According to the release, individuals will be able to purchase tickets on the Sod Poodles website, in-person at the HODGETOWN box office or by calling 806-803-9537. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.