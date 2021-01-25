Texas Tech climbs to No. 10 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed the No. 10 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 10.

The team previously held the No. 12 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders were scheduled to take on Iowa State on Saturday in Lubbock, but that game was postponed.

Texas Tech is 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The next game is schedule for Monday (Jan. 25) against West Virginia at 8:00 p.m. The game will be played in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Michigan and Texas round out the top five for Week 10.

