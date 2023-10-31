AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In 2022, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) launched PBR Teams, a bull riding league that transformed the sport from an individual to team formatted competition. According to the press release, the Texas Rattlers showcased the glittering trophy buckle at the American Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame.

Officials stated that after the Tour began in Bowie, home of Head Coach Lambert, it briefly stopped in Amarillo, visiting the AQHA Hall of Fame earlier this morning.

Officials stated that the league launched with eight teams, including the Texas Rattlers, based in Dallas-Fort Worth. After a third-place finish in 2022, the Cody Lambert-led outfit reached new heights this past season, crowned the 2023 PBR Teams World Champions. The Texas Rattlers concluded the season with a seven-game win streak, including its 90-point win against its instate rival Austin Gamblers to be crowned the 2023 Champions.

Officials also stated that the prize was the extra large, glittering trophy buckle. PBR’s version of the Lombardi Trophy or Stanley Cup. Having returned home from Las Vegas, where the team hoisted said buckle, the Texas Rattlers are now mounting a Celebration of Texas Champions Tour. The team is bringing the buckle to icons across the Lone Star State.

In the coming weeks, the buckle will travel across Texas before returning to Fort Worth for the first time on Nov. 9.