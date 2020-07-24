Texas Rangers step into their new home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s baseball season once again here in Texas, and tonight, The Texas Rangers officially get their 2020 season going at their brand new ballpark.

Sarah Alegre joined us live from Arlington to tell us what we can expect this evening.

The 72 degree, air-conditioned, indoor field was originally set to open late March, but was delayed due to the global pandemic.

Its forty thousand seats won’t exactly be filled with people in the Lonestar state quite yet,

but rather with photos of ranger fans.

Second-year manager, Chris Woodward says although they’ll miss the crowd’s energy, they’re used to relying on each other for motivation.

The Rangers take on the Colorado Rockies at 7:05 tonight.

Governor abbot will be throwing the virtual first pitch to officially start off the pandemic-shortened sixty game schedule in their new field.

More from MyHighPlains.com:



