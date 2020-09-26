Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 5

Texas Online Overtime

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — The large schools in Texas are finally underway, we have plenty of 5-A and 6-A games coming up on this week’s Texas Online Overtime, including in our Central Texas region where we have a bunch of great matchups including Vandegrift traveling to Cedar Park.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

