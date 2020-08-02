Texans J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson talk COVID-19 protocols; upcoming season

HOUSTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson discussed their thoughts on Saturday on how COVID-19 has impacted their NFL off-seasons, how it may affect the season, and what they are looking forward to come this next season.

During a press conference on Saturday, Watt a 3-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner voiced a few of his opinions. Watt discussed how COVID-19 has impacted the Houston Texans offseason as well as what his team has done to get ready for the start of the season.

While Watt discussed the real danger of COVID-19 and what risks it may pose for players’ health and the seasons’ chances, he mentioned that this off-season may have been his best yet. Watt said that his body feels as good as it did in 2014 and 2015. That’s got to be scary for opposing QB’s to hear considering, Watt put up 20.5 sacks in 2014 and 17.5 in 2015, and was voted to the Pro-Bowl both of those years.

On the offensive side of the ball, QB Deshaun Watson also briefly addressed what football has been like with COVID-19. In short, Watson said that precautions are important and that the team is doing everything they can to ensure that players and staff are being kept safe.

The two-time Pro-Bowler was asked about contract negotiations as well, between the organization and himself. His reply? Well…pretty simple. Watson said he was locked in on being Texan and that he loves being a Texan. He continued by saying his main focus was being a Texan and bringing the city of Houston a championship.

Perhaps having a healthy offensive line in front of Watson will help him obtain the championship he seeks. This year marks the first time since 2011 the Texans have their offensive line back and healthy at every position. Watson said having the line back will be great.

