AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eight High Plains baseball teams took the field on diamonds across Amarillo on the final day of the annual Randy Keller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Watch the video above to see scores or highlights from every game in action on Saturday.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Teams wrap up Randy Keller Memorial Tournament
- 74th Annual St.Patrick’s Celebration in Shamrock
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center issues changes to classes and closings due to COVID-19
- More rain on the way tomorrow
- Ohio man with coronavirus shares story and video from hospital bed