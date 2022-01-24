Team USA announces the 2022 Winter Olympics roster

FILE – A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the snow on a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Jan. 20, 2022. The U.S. Olympic team’s top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Winter Games next month are fully vaccinated, and not a single one asked for a medical exemption. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday the 222 members of the United States’s Olympic Team that will compete at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing starting Feb. 2.

According to a news release, the team features 99 returning athletes, including Shaun White in halfpipe snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in the skeleton and John Shuster in curling. Out of the total, 54 athletes will be making their Olympics debut. in Beijing.

“The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud,” Sarah Hirshland, the chief executive officer of the committee, said in the release. “The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams.”

The team of 222 is the second largest in the United State’s history, the release said. Thirty-one states are represented on the team, with the team consisting of 107 women and 115 men.

“This is an exciting 2022 U.S. Olympic Team – a great mix of returning champions building on remarkable legacies and first-time Olympians eager to show what they can do on the biggest stage in sport,” Rick Adams, the committee’s chief of sport performance and the Chef de Mission for the 2022 games, said in the release. “The dedication of these Team USA athletes to train and compete in this unpredictable global environment is exemplary. It’s an honor to support and celebrate Team USA, and we can’t wait for the Games to begin.”

The Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, Feb. 4, with competition beginning Feb. 2 and concluding Sunday, Feb. 20. For a full roster, visit the Team USA website.