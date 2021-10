FILE – In this Tuesday, May 18, 2021 file photo, Atlanta Braves starter Tucker Davidson delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets in Atlanta. Tucker Davidson was in the lobby of a Courtyard Marriott near the Gwinnett Stripers’ ballpark in Georgia, eating a salad from The Cheesecake Factory and watching the Atlanta Braves play their World Series opener. Less than 24 hours later, the 25-year-old rookie left-hander from Amarillo, Texas, a pitcher with just five games of big league experience, was sitting in the interview room of Minute Maid Park, added to Atlanta’s World Series roster after Charlie Morton’s right fibula was broken in the opening game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Atlanta Braves announced in a Twitter post that Tucker Davidson, a former Tascosa quarterback and pitcher, will be the starting pitcher on game five of the World Series for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Davidson, an Amarillo native, graduated from Tascosa High School. He joined the Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2020.

The Atlanta Braves will play against the Houston Astros at 7:15 p.m. The game will air on Fox.